Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, on Monday, offered his support to Ukraine in its current crisis, during a visit to Kiev in which he also discussed strengthening relations between the two countries. Tusk said, in a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, that his country “will do everything in its power to increase… Chances of achieving a Ukrainian victory.

Tusk indicated that Warsaw and Kiev “will invest together” in companies in the two countries whose production will “increase Polish, Ukrainian and European defense capabilities.”

For his part, the Ukrainian President welcomed “a new package of Polish defense measures.” He said, “We value this continued assistance. There is a new type of cooperation that allows for the purchase of weapons on a much larger scale to meet Ukrainian needs. A Polish loan to Ukraine,” without giving further details.

Zelensky expressed his regret that his country did not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) because “there are doubts among several countries,” adding, “Officially, they fear escalation.”

The former President of the European Council, who on December 13 became Polish Prime Minister, promised to work “so that the entire European Union takes your European ambitions seriously.”

On the other hand, Tusk discussed protecting the interests of Polish transport companies.

He said that Warsaw and Kiev would find “good solutions” to the problem of Ukrainian wheat imports that worry farmers, as well as to the problem of truck drivers.

He added, “We will seek these solutions in our bilateral talks… There may be no need to involve international institutions” to address these problems.

Last week, truck drivers suspended their protest movement by closing the border with Ukraine, awaiting the results of the new government's talks in Kiev and Brussels and the steps that the new ruling coalition is expected to take.

Polish drivers have been closing the border since last November to demand the re-imposition of restrictions on their Ukrainian rivals to enter the European Union.