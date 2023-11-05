Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki did not rule out his participation in the opposition government

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in an interview Interiawhich does not exclude his participation in the government under the leadership of the prime minister from the opposition.

“I didn’t pack my things. I deeply believe that it will be possible to appeal to those deputies of other formations <...> for whom sovereignty is important. It may turn out that some deputies will vote for our program,” Morawiecki admitted.

He also expressed hope that he will be able to form a new government, but in case of failure, he also does not exclude the possibility of becoming a minister in the government under the leadership of the current chairman of the Polish Peasant Party (PSL), Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, but not the leader of the Polish opposition, Donald Tusk.

Tusk himself has already responded to Morawiecki’s statement. “Don’t call again, Mateus. We have a full set of ministers,” he wrote on his social network account. X. As noted Interiasuch a response indicates that the full composition of the future cabinet of ministers has already been determined.

In October, former Polish Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party won parliamentary elections. Despite the victory, the party was unable to gain enough votes to form a government on its own.