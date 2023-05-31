The president of the Council of Ministers of Peru, Alberto Otárola, explained on Tuesday that he asked the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, to “cease the ideological attack” against his country.

The above, during the summit of South American presidents held in Brasilia.

Otárola declared to the Peruvian media channel Nfrom Brazil, which Petro follows with a “belligerent attitude” against the government of President Dina Boluarte and that, when speaking at the meeting, he reminded him “the universal principles of non-interference in matters of internal jurisdiction and state sovereignty”.

The prime minister added that he reminded the present leaders of “the thousands of victims of terrorism and the guerrillas that lacerated the sister nations of Colombia and Peru.”

I was very emphatic and direct in asking President Petro to stop the demagogic attack against Peru See also These are the professions with which you can obtain a visa in Australia

“On this basis, I was very emphatic and direct in asking President Petro to stop the demagogic attack against Peru and respect the well-earned right to peace and tranquility that the Peruvian people have achieved,” Otárola said.

The day before, Petro wrote, on his Twitter account, that he was going to the summit to, among other things, wait for “a process of recovery of democracy in Peru.”

The summit was attended on Tuesday by the presidents of Argentina, Alberto Fernández; Bolivia, Luis Arce; Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Chile, Gabriel Boric; Colombia, Gustavo Petro; Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso; Guyana, Irfaan Ali; Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benitez; Suriname, Chan Santokhi; Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, and Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

Otálora with Lula da Silva, President of Brazil. Photo: Twitter: @LulaOficial

While Otárola represented Boluarte because, since he does not have a vice president, he cannot leave the country and has asked Congress to authorize a remote government figure when he needs to attend an international appointment.

Petro is unaware of the legitimacy of Boluarte’s presidency, despite the fact that she took office constitutionally, since she was the vice president at the time that former president Pedro Castillo was removed for trying to stage a coup on December 7th.

The Peruvian chief of staff also informed Channel N about his personal interviews with Lula da Silva, Lasso and Boric.

He explained that he spoke with the Chilean president about the migratory crisis that has affected the common border for several months, the commercial exchange of both countries and private investments.

“We are sure that these meetings will generate a second phase in the positioning of our country” at the regional level, said Otárola.

The Peruvian Prime Minister remarked that it was a “quite good” day in which all the leaders of the region have been very respectful and have sent “warm greetings” to the head of state.

EFE