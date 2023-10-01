New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has tested positive for Covid-19 and will work remotely while in isolation, his office said on Sunday, just two weeks before the general election.

Hipkins will temporarily step away from the election campaign that will be held on October 14 due to his injury. The Labor Party is declining in opinion polls, with the center-right National Party leading by between 31.9 and 26.5 percent in a recent opinion poll.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that Hipkins is suffering from cold and flu symptoms that began yesterday, Saturday, and will isolate for five days or until a negative test result appears.

“He will continue the work that he can do via the Zoom application,” the statement said.

“Thank you to all the great volunteers and supporters in the Labor Party who I know will continue our campaign in my absence,” Hipkins said on his official Facebook page. “There is a lot at stake in this election and I will work twice as hard when I can return to make sure Labor is re-elected.”

The Prime Minister’s Office said further updates on his agenda would be announced “in due course.”

The government lifted the last of its coronavirus restrictions in August, but health authorities still recommend that people stay home for five days if they feel unwell or if they test positive.