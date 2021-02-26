Prime Minister of Montenegro Zdravko Krivokapic expressed gratitude to Russia for the vaccine against the new coronavirus Sputnik V, reports RIA News.

“Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapich expressed gratitude to the Russian Federation, the Prime Minister and the people of Russia and personally to Ambassador Maslennikov for the delivery of the first batch,” the republic’s Cabinet of Ministers said.

According to him, the supply of vaccines from the Russian Federation gives hope to all citizens of Montenegro and will help the upcoming tourist season.

Recall that the first batch of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrived in Montenegro on Thursday.

Earlier it was reported that North Macedonia will buy a batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus infection. The corresponding statement was made by the head of the Ministry of Health of the republic, Venco Filipche.

According to the head of the department, the country’s authorities are now actively discussing the delivery time of the drug with representatives of the Russian embassy.