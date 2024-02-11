Rechan: drone debris found in southern Moldova does not pose a threat

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said that the wreckage of a drone discovered in the south of the country on the border with Ukraine does not pose a threat to local residents. He wrote about this on his social network account. X.

“Today, fragments of a drone were found in the southern part of Moldova. An investigation is underway. Public safety is ensured by the authorities, and there are no risks for local residents,” Rechan said.

The press service of the Moldovan border police previously reported that the wreckage of a Shahed-type drone was found on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. The message also provides data from the Ukrainian authorities, according to which on the night of February 10, one of the regions of Ukraine adjacent to Moldova was attacked.