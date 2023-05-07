Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Seoul Sunday for a summit meeting with South Korean President Yoon Sok Yul as the two leaders seek closer ties.

Kishida’s visit, the first by a Japanese leader to Seoul in 12 years, is a response to Yoon’s visit to Tokyo last March.

Shortly before his departure, Kishida told reporters that he hoped to have an “open discussion based on a relationship of trust” with Yoon. He did not give any details.