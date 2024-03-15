Politico: Italian Prime Minister Meloni is the closest politician to Trump

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, well versed in the Italian diplomatic tradition of playing both sides, is best positioned to forge ties with Donald Trump should he win the US presidential election. This is reported by Politico.

As the publication notes, rather than becoming a “European bogeyman” in the style of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Meloni has remained “inside the tent,” exerting a growing influence on European Union policy over the past two years, despite initially Western elites harbored doubts about a prime minister who had once expressed admiration for fascism.

On the eve of the November elections in the United States, European experts say that the Italian prime minister could become Trump’s “least toxic European ally” if he wins. “In Italy she is certainly the closest politician to Trump. And at the European level, her government will have the best opportunity to establish ties with the Trump administration,” said Italian political scientist Marco Damilano.

The head of the Meloni faction in the European Parliament, Nicola Procaccini, answering a question about their preferred outcome of the US presidential election, said that they hope for Trump’s victory. “But obviously Giorgia is also the leader of the Italian government and she has a very good relationship with US President Joe Biden,” he hastily added.

It is clarified that Meloni’s government is trying to establish contact with both candidates for the post of American leader, so if Biden wins the election, they may well continue relations that both the White House and her own office define as “positive.”

Earlier, Biden kissed Meloni on the top of her head goodbye after a work meeting in the Oval Office. The Italian Prime Minister reacted calmly and kindly to this gesture.