The political crisis in Italy that erupted after the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is complicated and deteriorates, who in order to form a new government seeks in the Senate the support that so far it has not achieved and conquer an absolute majority of 161 senators. This Wednesday the formation of a new group with ten parliamentarians chaired by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, the senator of Argentine origin, was announced Ricardo Merlo.

“Several senators indicated their support to us but they do not make it public,” he explained. Merlo said that on Thursday in consultations with the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, to overcome the crisis, they will propose that a new mandate to the renouncer Conte.

“If Conte does not get support, we believe that there will be no other choice but to put the decision in the hands of the Italians,” Merlo said. In other words, the president should end the consultations, dissolve the chambers, and call elections anticipated, a traumatic choice Given the terrible situation that Italy is experiencing with the coronavirus pandemic and the worst economic and social crisis since the postwar period.

The Italian-Argentine senator Ricardo Merlo during a meeting in the Senate. Photo: Victor Sokolowicz

His words sounded like a new push to favor the support of Conte from many legislators who fear above all the dissolution of Parliament two years before the end of the Legislature, which would deprive them of the salaries and privileges they enjoy.

Giuseppe Conte, holds the position of Prime Minister since mid 2018 and has presided over two governments. The first was with the populists and the second by unloading the right-wing Matteo Salvini League and allying with the center-left Democratic party.

Salvini heads the center-right coalition favorite in all predictions to win the early elections if President Mattarella so decides. They accompany him in the alliance Brothers of Italy of Giorgia Meloni and Forza Italia of Silvio Berlusconi, a conservative liberal party with an ideological matrix different from the sovereignists Salvini and Meloni, more sensitive to nationalist temptations.

This Friday the center-right will present itself united in a single block, along with other minor parties, to the President of the Republic and will present the alternative of early elections if Conte fails.

But Salvini said this Wednesday enigmatically that “we wait first that Conte fails and then we talk ”.

Other candidates

The tragic severity of the pandemic and the severity of the economic and social crisis could open up other scenarios. Some are already being considered alternative names as candidates to preside over the government if Conte fails.

In the first place the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Fico, of the 5 Star Movement, which is the first parliamentary force. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luigi Di Maio and the Minister of Development are also mentioned Stefano patuelli. The five stars were the promoters of the unknown lawyer Giuseppe Conte, who today leads the popularity polls in the country.

For the Democratic party the favorites are Darío Franceschini, Minister of Culture, and the former Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, who is the Commissioner for the Economy of the European Union.

A very important complication due to the lack of a government with full powers is the presentation in February of the Recovery plan that finances the European Union for 209 billion euros, including 80 thousand as a gift. Italy must present concrete projects to invest and spend that mountain of money. If the crisis continues, the mechanism that represents economic salvation threatens to be blocked.

One of the keys to the crisis is the Italia Viva party, led by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, which has 30 deputies and 18 senators. The withdrawal of the latter from the majority forced Premier Conte to resign last week. In the polls Renzi has 3% of popular consensus, so it would disappear if there are early elections.

The fights between politicians have turned the Italian people into the stone guest, while the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause victims that are already approaching 90 thousand deaths.

The measures of isolation, restrictions in social life and in family life itself have colored the twenty Italian regions in “red” “orange” and “yellow” according to the level of risk. The appearance of new “variants” of the virus that are beginning to arrive in the country from Great Britain, France, Germany, South Africa and Brazil, raise fears of an upcoming third wave of the Corvid-19 pandemic.

Much more than the struggles for the control of power, Italians are concerned about the delays that are causing in vaccination plans the non-compliance of the laboratories, from which Italy has bought more than 200 million vaccines (through the European Union ) to immunize the majority of its 60 million inhabitants and defeat the virus with the so-called “herd immunity” that would protect everyone.

After vaccinating 1,600,000 people, Italy had to stop to use the reserve doses in the application of the second doses of the vaccines, which ensure immunity. It is estimated that non-compliance will delay vaccination plans between one and two months. And this will cost other lives that could be saved.

Rome, correspondent