The problem of “VIP vaccinations” continues to appear in different parts of the world. This time it was Italy’s turn: in a presentation to the Senate, Prime Minister Mario Draghi affirmed that various interest groups are receiving COVID-19 vaccines before people over 80 years old.

In a speech before the Upper House that he gave this Wednesday, Draghi regretted that not all regions of the country are following the directives of the Ministry of Health that give priority to those of legal age to vaccinate them.

“Some (regions) are neglecting their elders in favor of groups that proclaim priority, probably on the basis of some contractual influence, ” Draghi said. together in the previous months. ”

The regions are almost autonomous in the way they provide health care to their residents. Many have designated categories of workers or professional associations to receive the vaccines.

Each place can propose its own vaccination criteria for certain items. In the small southern region of Molise, for example, journalists are a priority group. Lawyers have priority in Sicily, regardless of whether they go to court or not.

Older citizens and their adult children have already denounced, even in radio programs, that people between 80 and 90 years old have not been able to get vaccinatedWhile, for example, university professors whose classrooms are unlikely to open soon due to COVID-19 restrictions have already received the injection.

Many of the complaints come from the Lombardy region, which has suffered the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the country, as well as Tuscany.

In Italy, 23% of the population is 65 years or older, which makes it the second country in the world with the highest number of elderly.

