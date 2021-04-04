His Excellency Dr. Mustafa Al-Kazemi, Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Iraq, arrived in the country today on an official visit to the country.

The guest and the accompanying delegation were received upon their arrival at the presidential airport in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, who welcomed His Excellency’s visit to his second country, the United Arab Emirates.

Upon his arrival at Al-Watan Palace, an official reception ceremony took place for the country’s guest, during which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Iraqi Prime Minister, was escorted to the stage, where the national anthem for both the Republic of Iraq and the United Arab Emirates was played, after which His Highness and the guest reviewed the guard of honor, who was lined up to greet His Excellency Dr. Mustafa Al-Kazemi, while artillery fired 21 shots to welcome the country’s guest.

Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Board of Directors, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Excellency Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Head of the honorary mission accompanying the guest, His Excellency Noura bint Muhammad Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al Sayegh, Minister of State, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and His Excellency Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Hamad Muhammad Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Mattar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, and Muhammad Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court J.

The Prime Minister of Iraq is accompanied by a delegation that includes: His Excellency Dr. Fuad Muhammad Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Ali Haider Abdul-Amir Allawi, Minister of Finance, His Excellency Jumah Inad Saadoun Al-Jubouri, Minister of Defense, His Excellency Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail, Minister of Oil, and His Excellency Nazanin Muhammad Wos, Minister of Housing, Construction and Municipalities His Excellency Dr. Alaa Ahmed Hassan Al-Jubouri, Minister of Trade, His Excellency Nasser Hussein Bandar Al-Shalabi, Minister of Transport, His Excellency Hussein Nazem Abdul, Minister of Culture, in addition to a number of senior Iraqi officials.