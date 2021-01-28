Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi announced today, Thursday, that the Iraqi forces have managed to eliminate whoever calls himself the governor of Iraq in the terrorist organization ISIS.

Al-Kazemi said, in a tweet on the “Twitter” website, that “the people of Iraq, if they are promised more fully, and ISIS terrorist gangs have threatened us with a shocking response, and the response from our heroes came to eliminate the leader of the League of Evil.”

Al-Kazemi, who is also commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces, added, “Abu Yasser al-Issawi was killed in a qualitative intelligence operation.”

Iraq had announced the start of a military operation to pursue the remnants of the terrorist organization, after the twin bombing in Tayaran Square in the center of the capital Baghdad last week, which killed 32 people and injured more than 100.

Iraq eliminated ISIS militants in 2017 with the help of the US-led international coalition, but the remnants of the extremist organization carry out, from time to time, bombings against civilians and security forces.