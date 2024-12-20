The Prime Minister of France, François Bayrou, has extended his hand to the rest of the country’s political formations to promote a coalition government with the participation of all partieswith the exception of La Francia Insumisa (LFI) and the National Agrupation (AN), and thus establish a majority in the National Assembly that gives political stability to the country after the events of recent months.

Bayrou met this Thursday in his office at the Matignon hotel with up to thirty political representatives, including the presidents of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, and of the Senate, Gérard Larcher. The leader of LFI, Jean-Luc Melenechonand that of AN, Marine Le Pensince their formations have never held power or occupied positions in the Government.

Thus, the prime minister has offered attendees two key proposals for his Government, such as a “public offer of participation” and the commitment to reopen the conversations with political parties and social agents to repeal the 2023 pension reform, which both the left and Le Pen want to end.

The Prime Minister has committed to addressing these issues and that, if no agreement is reached by September next year, The reform approved will return to govern in 2023. The socialists, present at the meeting, already stated last week that the repeal of this reform was their main condition for supporting Bayrou.









With all this, Bayrou has affirmed to those attending the event his intention to form an Executive “before Christmas” and, according to a communist deputy present at the meeting, he has stated that the political parties of the National Assembly face three possibilities: «Return to the Government (…) Not be in the Government but support it (…) or be in a radical opposition.

For his part, the secretary of the Socialist Party, Olivier Faure, has shown himself to be “very dissatisfied” after the meeting and has asserted that the prime minister “has not given any reason” to not push a motion of censure against him.

The main left-wing parties – framed within the New Popular Front (NFP) coalition, the main parliamentary force – have assured that they will propose motions of censure against all that prime minister who is not of his sanity.

Along the same lines, the secretary of the Ecologists, Marine Tondelier, has stressed that her formation – also part of the NFP – “always” will be on the side of “the solutions”but has declared herself “very concerned” about the situation. In addition, he has accused the centrists and conservatives of “not wanting to let go of power” and “obstructing” the formation of a new Government headed by a progressive prime minister that meets the demands of the Assembly.

Involve LFI and AN in “national life”

Bayrou announced this meeting the day before and even then one of the most outstanding issues was the absence of LFI and AN in the invitation. The prime minister justified himself by pointing out that only those leaders of political formations that at some point have held power or at least made up the Government would be present at the meeting.

Thus, and despite not inviting them to the meeting, Bayrou has stressed that “this is no reason to exclude them from national life” and has committed to “finding ways to involve” both Mélenchon’s and Le Pen’s “in the work that needs to be done.”

Bayrou was appointed less than a week ago, but in this time he has already received criticism from the political left and right for the “vagueness” of his interventions and for his management of the disaster in the department of Mayotte, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean hit by Cyclone Chido.

The prime minister was the choice of President Macron, who He opted for someone close to him to replace Michel Barnier – expelled from office just three months after taking office after a historic motion of censure against him presented by the New Popular Front coalition and supported by Le Pen’s party was successful.

Given that the NFP – the bloc with the most representation in the National Assembly – has warned that it will propose motions of censure against any prime minister who is not of its opinion, Bayrou is now seeking gain members in Parliament to survive the rejection of the left.