The ruling “Together” coalition is seen as the less fortunate party in the parliamentary elections called by Macron after it suffered a heavy defeat by the far-right National Rally party in the European Parliament elections this month.

Early elections are scheduled to be held in two rounds on June 30 and July 7.

Macron’s coalition propaganda is focused on appearing as a bastion of democratic values ​​and wise economic management that protects the nation from extremist extremists on both ends of the political spectrum.

Attal said the policies advocated by both the National Rally and the new coalition of leftist parties known as the Popular Front would lead to mass unemployment.

He added in a press conference: “Let us not jump from a high height into the unknown without a parachute.”