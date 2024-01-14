BT: Frederiksen tagged the Norwegian royal house in the photo instead of the Danish one

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen confused her country with Norway. She tagged the wrong royal house in a photo of the country's new king on her Instagram account. (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned), wrote Danish newspaper BT.

The publication clarifies that Frederiksen sought to express her respect to the new King Frederick X and the Danish royal house. However, instead of the Danish royal house in the picture, she noted the Norwegian one. “It took about half an hour before the incorrect tag was corrected,” the journalists noted.

On 14 January, Frederick X became the new King of Denmark after his mother abdicated the throne. Margrethe II ruled the state for 52 years. The abdication ceremony of the 84-year-old monarch took place at the royal Christiansborg Castle in the presence of members of the State Council