Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday started his first visit abroad since his appointment to the post.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier received the German President, the Chinese Prime Minister.

During his talks with the Chinese official, the German president stressed that cooperation between the two countries “remains important, but has changed in recent years,” according to tweets published by his spokeswoman, Serstein Gamelin.

“China is a partner of Germany and Europe, but it is also an increasingly adversary and competitor in the political arena,” Steinmeier added.

In turn, the Chinese official said that his country is ready to work with Germany to contribute to “global stability and prosperity,” according to the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

Most government consultations will take place with Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s team on Tuesday.

After Germany, Li Qiang, who was appointed prime minister last March, will move to France, where he will participate in the summit for a new global financial pact aimed at reforming the global financial architecture to better respond to the challenges of climate warming.

The visit to Germany and France comes as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visits China, where he met President Xi Jinping.

During his meeting with the Chinese official, Steinmeier called on the United States and China to “strengthen communication channels between them.”