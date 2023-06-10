and during At a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Canadian Prime Minister said:We will continue to support Ukraine no matter what.”

He continued, “I announce the provision of 500 million new dollars in military aid to Ukraine, and this is new assistance that Canada provides to Ukraine.”

He added, “We will also train Ukrainian pilots on Western fighters.”

And he added, “We will also continue our initiative to maintain Leopard tanks, and we will provide 288 guided missiles to defend Ukrainian airspace, as well as ten thousand precision munitions.”

Canada, a member of NATO, hosts one of the largest Ukrainian communities in the world, and provides military and financial aid to Ukraine to counter the military operation launched by Russia in February 2022.

Trudeau’s visit to Kiev followed a night of Russian missile and drone attacks on targets outside the Ukrainian capital, including Odessa, Poltava and Kharkiv.