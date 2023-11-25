Prime Minister of Bavaria and Chairman of the German Christian Social Union (CSU) party Markus Söder pointed to a serious state crisis within Germany. A German radio station reported this on Saturday, November 25 Bayerischer Rundfunk.

“We [в Германии] We are not dealing with a budget emergency, but with a critical situation in the entire government,” the material says.

The radio station also emphasized that, according to Soeder, the German government has completely outlived its usefulness, and the need for change is obvious.

Earlier, on November 23, the German opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD) called for the government to resign and early elections to be called.

On November 21, The Wall Street Journal wrote about the need for Germany to choose between financial assistance to Ukraine and support for the economy of its country in connection with the freezing of government spending until the end of the year.

Meanwhile, on November 22, the German magazine Focus published the results of a poll, according to which almost 66% of Germans believe that Scholz is unable to cope with the crisis in the country amid a budget freeze for additional government spending until the end of the year. Only 24% of German citizens have faith in the chancellor and his ability to do anything meaningful to combat the crisis. In addition, 46% of citizens are in favor of holding new elections in the country.