Germany needs a new cabinet because the current ruling party coalition has already been knocked out. This was announced on October 20 by the Prime Minister of Bavaria and Chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU) party Markus Soeder.

“Germany needs a government of national intelligence. Our country faces serious problems, democracy faces its most serious test,” Zeder was quoted as saying. Zeit Online.

The politician believes that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz should dissolve the so-called “Traffic Light” coalition, consisting of the ruling Social Democratic Party of Germany – SPD (red), Free Democratic Party of Germany – FDP (yellow) and the Green Party – and create a new government in cooperation with the CSU.

He also added that the country needs a “fundamental change” in migration policy, and not the “half-hearted measures” adopted by the government, which are “too soft in places” regarding illegal migration.

According to the latest poll, the rating of the Scholz-led SPD continues to fall and now stands at only 14%. Its coalition partners, the FDP and the Greens, have 4% and 14%, respectively.

Earlier, on October 17, the German television channel NTV reported that the rating of the ruling SPD in Germany had once again broken an anti-record. In one week, the Social Democrats lost four percentage points of support to reach 14%, the worst reading for the Social Democrats since July 2021.

Before this, at the end of September, the Bild newspaper reported that the number of German residents supporting the ruling coalition had reached a record low. At that time, her support level was 37%. At the same time, 17% of respondents voted directly for the Social Democratic Party.

A month earlier, Tino Chrupalla, co-chair of the opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, accused Scholz of “deindustrializing” the country. The politician said government measures to achieve climate neutrality are forcing almost a third of energy-intensive industries to leave the country.