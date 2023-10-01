Pashinyan promised to compensate living expenses for refugees from Karabakh

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on his Facebook page (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is prohibited) promised monthly assistance for refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, he announced a program to compensate for living expenses.

Each family will receive 40 thousand drams ($100) per person per month and another ten thousand ($25) for utility costs.

Pashinyan clarified that the program starts working on October 1 and will last at least six months. It will include all internally displaced persons, regardless of age.

At the same time, compensation will not be paid to families who have housing in Armenia, as well as to those who are in special care centers, the Prime Minister said. He also recalled that starting next week, refugees will receive one-time financial assistance in the amount of one hundred thousand drams (about $250).

Earlier it became known that more than 100 thousand displaced people arrived from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia starting on September 24. This number of citizens was named by the press secretary of the Armenian Prime Minister Nazeli Baghdasaryan.

On September 28, the head of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Samvel Shahramanyan, signed a decree ending its existence from January 1, 2024.