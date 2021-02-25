Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian denounced an attempted coup on Thursday and led a march by his supporters to reaffirm his authority, weakened by the defeat of his country’s army against Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh.

The premier immediately dismissed the chief of the Army General Staff, Onik Garparián, who shortly before had called the head of government to present his resignation.

“I consider the statement of the General Staff as an attempted military coup,” wrote Pashinián on his Facebook account, and asked his followers to gather in the Republic Square in the capital, Yerevan, to protest.

“The military coup will not be successful. Everything will end peacefully. Together with the people we will decide what to do,” said Pashinyan with a megaphone in hand as he advanced on foot through one of the main streets of Yerevan.

He later added that he is working “on urgent measures” to defuse the crisis. In the afternoon, there were about 20,000 followers who accompanied him, according to witnesses.

“I call for calm. Of course, the situation is tense, but we need dialogue, not confrontation,” said the premier.

Followers of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan came out to defend his government, after the Army asked for his resignation, this Thursday in Yerevan. Photo: AFP

The opposition, which has demanded the resignation of Pashinyan since Armenia’s military defeat against Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh at the end of 2020, reiterated that demand and also took to the streets.

“We call on Nikol Pashinian not to lead the country into civil war and bloodshed. Pashinian has one last chance to leave without any problems,” said the Prosperous Armenia party, the main opposition force.

Between 10,000 and 13,000 opposition protesters gathered in another square in the capital Yerevan to demand the resignation of the prime minister.

Confronted with the Armed Forces

On Wednesday, Pashinián had fired a deputy of Gasparian, Tigran Jachatrian, which led the staff to demand his resignation, judging that the prime minister “is no longer in a position to make the decisions that are imposed.” Both lor accused of perpetrating “attacks to discredit the armed forces.”

The prime minister fired Jachatrian because he had mocked in the press his statements, which questioned the reliability of the Russian weapon system, the Iskander missile launchers, during the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh.

The general staff considered that this decision was based solely “on the personal feelings and ambitions” of Pashinián.

Supporters of the opposition in Armenia also took to the streets to call for the resignation of the prime minister, this Thursday. Photo: AFP

In a statement signed by 40 senior military officials, the military leadership called for Pashinián’s resignation and remarked that the Armenian general staff considers that it has endured “for a long time the attacks by the authorities aimed at discrediting the military, but everything has its limits. “.

“The armed forces of Armenia demand the resignation of the prime minister and the government, and at the same time warn against the use of force against a people who have lost their children, defending their homeland and Artsakh”, the Armenian name of Nagorno Karabakh, they proclaim.

The military defeat

The head of government is under pressure from the opposition demanding his resignation since the military defeat of Armenia against Azerbaijan in the fall of 2020 in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The war ended with more than 4,000 dead on the Armenian side.

Faced with the risk of a debacle, the prime minister accepted, with the support of the army and his staff, the conditions of a ceasefire negotiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which implied significant territorial losses for Armenia.

Yet Yerevan still controls de facto, thanks to the presence of Armenian separatists, most of the Nagorno Karabakh region.

However, Armenia lost the symbolic city of Shusha, as well as a set of Azerbaijani regions around that area that it had controlled since the 1990s.

The fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the Nagorno Karabakh enclave last October and November ended with the capitulation of Armenia. Photo: DPA

The defeat was experienced as a national humiliation. Since then, the opposition has demanded the resignation of the prime minister who, almost until the end of the conflict – which lasted from September to November 2020 – claimed that his forces had an advantage over Baku.

Nikol Pashinián, a 45-year-old former journalist and long-time opponent, came to power in the spring of 2018, driven by a revolution that promised to lift the Caucasus country out of poverty and eliminate an elite corroded by corruption.

Since its independence after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, Armenia has experienced various political crises and revolts, some of them very violent.

The government of Russia, Yerevan’s main ally, expressed “concern” about the events in Armenia and called for calm.

Turkey, as a great adversary of Armenia, condemned what it called an “attempted military coup.”

Source: AFP, DPA and EFE

CB