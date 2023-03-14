Nikol Pashinyan has long criticized what he described as the failure of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to protect member Armenia amid a confrontation with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Pashinyan said, in a press conference, that Armenia did not withdraw from the organization, on the contrary, “the organization withdrew from Armenia whether it wanted it or not. We are concerned about this.”

The Prime Minister of Armenia emphasized that “the threat of escalation on Armenia’s borders in Nagorno-Karabakh remains very high,” noting the increasing “hostile rhetoric from Azerbaijan,” according to the Associated Press.

Relations between the two neighbors soured in December after Azerbaijani protesters claiming to be environmental activists cut off the so-called Lachin Corridor, a major highway between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, leaving its 120,000 residents short of food and basic goods.

Last month, the UN’s highest court ordered Azerbaijan to allow freedom of movement to resume on the road, but the situation continued to deteriorate.

During the latest confrontation, Pashinyan and other Armenian officials sharply criticized Moscow and the organization for failing to ensure free movement across the corridor.

Armenia canceled a military exercise with members of the organization that was scheduled for this year, and declined to name a representative in the leadership of the bloc.