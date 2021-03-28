This Sunday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian announced that he will resign from his post in April, to make way for snap elections in June. Pashinian has been under increasing pressure demanding his resignation following a military defeat against neighboring Azerbaijan and an ongoing dispute with Armenian military leaders.

They were months in which the prime minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinian, refused to leave the position. But, after months of massive protests, the ruler seems to have given in to social pressure.

This Sunday, Pashinian announced that he will resign next month, although without indicating a specific day. He said that he will do so in order to allow early elections, so he will continue in office as interim prime minister until such elections take place.

“I will resign in April, not to leave power, but to hold early parliamentary elections. I will continue to act as prime minister, as chief of staff,” said the president.

In an attempt to defuse the political crisis, Pashinian had already announced two weeks ago that it would call early elections on June 20. However, he had not confirmed the circumstances in which he would leave office.

Under Armenian law, elections can be held after the prime minister resigns and if Parliament fails to appoint a replacement.

Why has Nikol Pashinian been pressured to resign?

The president has faced constant calls, both from his political opponents, as well as from thousands of citizens in general, after setting a ceasefire in the confrontations with Azerbaijan produced in 2020 for the domination of the Nagorno Karabakh region.

Thousands of people take part in a protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia, on March 9, 2021. © Reuters / Artem Mikryukov

With the signing of the agreement, on November 10, the political leader stated that he managed to avoid more deaths and end a six-week conflict between his country’s troops and the Azerbaijani Army. The clashes claimed around 6,000 lives on both sides.

The center of the dispute was the separatist region of Nagorno Karabakh, which It lies within the territory of Azerbaijan, but for more than a century it has resisted Azerbaijani control and had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Azerbaijani government since a segregationist war ended in 1994.

File-Margarita Khanaghyan, 81, walks past a tank of the Russian peacekeeping force in the city of Lachin, Azerbaijan, on November 26, 2020, after six weeks of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Karen MINASYAN AFP

Although the 2020 agreement, mediated by Russia, ended the conflict, many of their compatriots do not forgive Pashinian allowing the Azerbaijanis to retake not only Nagorno Karabakh, but also large portions of the surrounding land, which were in Armenian hands.

The pact also gave way to Russian peacekeepers to deploy in regions that for decades were under Yerevan’s control.

Thousands of Armenian citizens indicated that all but their country benefited from the agreement.

