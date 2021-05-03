Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis discussed with the head of the Ministry of Justice Maria Benešova her statements about the existence of three versions of the reasons for the explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. As a result of the negotiations, only one version was announced: the responsibility for what happened lies with the Russian special services.

“We discussed with Madam Minister (the incident in Vrbetica / – Ed.) And agreed that there is only one version,” Babis quotes Czech television…

On April 29, Beneshova expressed the opinion that three possible versions appeared in the case of the explosions, but did not name it. She said that she was present at the government meeting when the incident was discussed. At the same time, Benesova said that she agreed with President Milos Zeman.

At the same time, the minister’s words angered Deputy Prime Minister Jan Gamacek.

He emphasized that the Czech police are working with only one version – the involvement in the explosion of “employees of the Russian GRU”. According to Gamacek, there are no other versions, and Beneshova “received general information.”

At the same time, he did not specify whether the minister would be dismissed after his statements, stressing that this was the prime minister’s business.

Aleksey Chepa, deputy chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee, noted to Izvestia in this regard that the appearance of new versions six years after the explosions at the ammunition depot in Vrbetica is strange and suggests that there are many “blank spots” in the case.

On April 17, Babiš announced the suspicion of the Russian special services of involvement in an explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. On the same day, the Czech Republic decided to expel 18 Russian diplomats.

Moscow responded by declaring 20 employees of the Czech embassy in the Russian Federation persona non grata. As a result, after a series of mutual expulsions of diplomats, by May 31, seven diplomats, 25 technical staff and 19 people received on the spot will remain in the embassies of the Czech Republic and the Russian Federation.

Also, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Slovakia announced the expulsion of employees of the Russian embassies as a measure of solidarity with the Czech Republic. The Russian Foreign Ministry responded by declaring seven diplomats of these countries persona non grata

About this, the President of the Czech Republic stated that in the intelligence report there was no evidence of the involvement of “Russian agents” in the explosion. He also drew attention to the fact that the Czech counterintelligence, even in the closed part of the reports, for six years did not report anything about some “Russian agents”. Zeman did not exclude the possibility that the current situation could be a game of special services.