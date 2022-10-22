THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, October 22, 2022, 4:38 p.m.



Primary Care professionals in the Region of Murcia once again raised their voices to denounce their situation. In a press release, the group explained that the concentrations of recent days against violence against toilets “reflect only part of the discontent and dissatisfaction” of the professionals: “They should make us reflect on what is not being done to prevent and transform the direction that the current and future situation of work in health centers is leading us”.

The coordinators of the Primary Care teams began a dialogue process with the Ministry months ago to convey the difficulties they encounter. They also moved a list of proposals on “the essential and profound changes necessary to be able to offer quality care in accordance with the growing needs of our citizens.”

In his opinion, the current situation is “a direct consequence of the historical and total abandonment of this level of care, which is essential to guarantee accessible, multidisciplinary, coordinated and decisive care that Murcians need.” The result is “an overload of work of little value and useless, which saturates the services for which we are specialized and which have a direct impact on health care.”

The group asks again for a meeting between the counselor and representatives of the coordinators of the nine areas of the SMS because “it was scheduled for the second half of September.” At the meeting, they want to “assess the evolution of the process prior to a plan that will determine the future of Primary Care for the coming years, and present the results of the exploration of the needs of the teams.”

“The ultimate goal of this process is to enable accessible, decisive and quality care for Murcia. Our intention is to offer the health authorities the essential point of view of the daily reality of our work and to ask for the profound changes that will determine the functioning and organization of Primary Care in the next 10 years,” the statement concludes.