The primaries begin | Winter storm disrupts Iowa polls: People diverted at the last minute from places blocked by snow

Republican caucuses in Iowa open the primaries. Results are expected early Tuesday morning Finnish time.

Historical icy weather is coming to a large part of the first phase of the US presidential election.

The Republican caucuses in Iowa will open the primaries early on Tuesday Finnish time, but it will be twenty degrees below zero on both sides, plenty of snow and strong wind.

Iowa has never been this cold during a primary before. A winter storm warning was in effect Monday for every 99 counties in the state.

Election meeting places have had to be changed at the last minute, because the accumulated snow has blocked the entrances to the buildings, reports Iowa newspaper Des Moines Register. According to the newspaper, this has been done in at least two voting precincts in Woodbury County.

Snow covered a Donald Trump supporter's yard sign in Des Moines on Sunday.

Even The sidewalks in the center of Iowa's largest city, Des Moines, which has the same population as Helsinki, were deserted in the afternoon. Few ventured into the biting frost on foot. There were also few cars.

Iowans are used to the cold, local channels have been highlighting throughout the day. The problem, however, is above all the strong wind, which makes the cold feel unbearable on the skin – and the icy roads, which are dangerous in places.

“In strong gusts of wind, the face goes numb in an instant,” describes HS's U.S. correspondent who follows the primary elections on the spot Elina Väntonen. “If you have to wait in line at the election meeting place, many may turn back at the last minute.”

The Iowa State Capitol building in Des Moines on Monday.

Out until then, we have to worry about how much the conditions will reduce the number of participants in the election meetings and whether it can even hinder some candidates more than others.

Predicted for second place in Iowa Nikki Haley naturally hopes that his supporters will prove to be more persistent in challenging circumstances than the overwhelming number one in the opinion polls Donald Trump's supporters.

Haley, who campaigned all over Iowa until the end, told the Des Moines Register that despite the cold weather, “we haven't seen anyone who was prevented from coming to the election meetings.” It raised the question of how Haley's people could have seen anyone entrenched in their home.

US Senator Joni ErnstRepublican from Iowa, guessed In a TV interview with the Fox Business news channel, the weather can slow people down. He asked the residents of his state to ensure with a large turnout that Iowa will continue to hold on to its first turn in the primaries.

“Don't let the weather stop you.”

HS is following the voting in Iowa on the ground. Results are expected early Tuesday morning Finnish time.

