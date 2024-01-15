The primaries begin | This is how the candidates appealed to their supporters during election rallies

Former President Donald Trump is the early favorite for the Iowa caucuses.

Republican candidates are campaigning hard under the Iowa caucuses on Monday.

The governor of Florida ranked third in the polls Ron DeSantis appealed to his supporters for the last time at a bar in Cedar Rapids.

“You will never have the opportunity to have your voices heard as much as tonight,” DeSantis described, according to The Guardian.

“We live in a country today where the media thinks they should be able to pick the candidates. I think the people should be able to pick the candidates,” he continued.

DeSantis has acknowledged that weather conditions can affect the outcome of the Iowa caucuses. DeSantis urged people to come to the meeting places so he can fight for his supporters for the next eight years in the White House, according to CNN.

“If you're willing to go out in this temperature and dedicate a few hours of your life to the Iowa caucuses by supporting me, I'm going to fight for you for the next eight years, and we're going to turn this country around. Now's the time to do it,” DeSantis said during his latest campaign stops.

The night is especially important for DeSantis, who experts say has spent a lot of time and money trying to win at state.

Ron DeSantis met his supporters at a local pub in Sergeant Bluff.

In the top three the embattled former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley visited an American diner-type restaurant in Des Moines on Monday.

Haley appealed to her supporters by instructing them to speak their hearts out at Monday's caucuses.

“Now is election day. Get excited,” he said according to AP.

The former president of the United States and the early favorite of the evening Donald Trump predicted great things for the coming evening, reports CNN. Trump commented on his mood to reporters after leaving his hotel in Des Moines.

“The people are fantastic, and I've never seen a spirit like that anywhere else but in Iowa,” Trump said.

Nikki Haley met with supporters at a restaurant in Des Moines.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy estimates that his support in recent opinion polls would be stronger if he had started his campaign with his current team.

Ramaswamy made comments about the coming evening to reporters after his final campaign event in Iowa on Monday. The businessman said he was proud of the election campaign he built.

“I'm hopeful we'll pull off a huge upset tonight. I expect we will. But regardless, I'm grateful to all the Iowans who have gotten us to this point, and I hope we can pull off the shock to the system that I've been waiting for,” Ramaswamy added.

Ramaswamy is outside the top three of the night, along with the former governor of Arkansas of Asa Hutchinson with.

Vivek Ramaswamy is campaigning in Cedar Rapids.

Ballot boxes opened in the state at seven in the evening local time. Voters had to be at their polling stations by that time at the latest.

The coldest weather in the history of the US presidential race brings a special boost to voting and participation in Iowa.