The destruction of the private plane of Yevgueni Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group, claimed the lives of its 10 occupants on Wednesday. The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, has published a list with the names of the people who had allegedly boarded the device, an Embraer Legacy 600 under the registration RA-02795. There were no survivors. Awaiting the results of the autopsies, seven senior members of the mercenary company were on the plane, including Prigozhin and his second in Wagner, Dmitri Utkin, two pilots and a flight attendant.

On June 23 and 24, Prigozhin crossed the Rubicon from his confrontation with the Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, and with the Kremlin leadership by taking the city of Rostov-on-Don and marching with his military towards Moscow to demand the removal of the incumbent. defense. After a critical 24 hours, he called off his mutiny with a guarantee from Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko that his safety would not be endangered.

The list of occupants of the crashed plane also included the number two from Prigozhin, the enigmatic Dmitri Utkin (Sverdlosk, 1970). Unlike Prigozhin, known as Putin’s chef, this former commander of the army intelligence service (GRU) never appeared in public. The name of the Wagner company comes from him, since his war name was the surname of the German composer.

Utkin participated along with other Russian commanders (such as Strelkov, from the FSB, today arrested for his criticism of the high command) in the paramilitary actions that provoked the war in Donbas in the spring of 2014, when the protests in Donetsk and Lugansk were dying down. He also intervened in Syria, according to the Russian media RBK. In 2016, she appeared at an event where Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded her the Order of Courage.

The soldier is also known for leaking a photo of himself where various emblems of the Nazi Waffen-SS could be seen tattooed on his body. Despite the fact that the Kremlin assures that his objective is to denazify Ukraine, Rusich, a unit of “musicians” [el apodo que reciben los miembros de Wagner] It has as its emblem the Black Sun, another Nazi symbol.

Another occupant of the plane was Valeri Chekalov (Vladivostok, 1976). nicknamed Rover, according to the Saint Petersburg newspaper fontanka, was Wagner’s third leg, responsible for his logistics. He was head of the Neva company, which had a multitude of cross-businesses with Prigozhin’s firms, and director of his company Evro Polis, which in 2017 received a juicy contract from the Syrian regime for which it provided protection for its oil and gas facilities. in exchange for a quarter of their hydrocarbons.

Little is known about other alleged deceased, although some media suggest that they would be part of Prigozhin’s escort. On board the plane was a Syrian veteran, Yevgueni Makarian (38 years old). nicknamed makarwas on the Ukrainian list of enemies Mirotvorets, his father was acquitted of a murder trial more than a decade ago, and he had joined the mercenaries in 2016. With Makarian were Sergei Propustin, nicknamed kedr and a member of Wagner since 2015, and the mercenary Alexander Totmin (Altai, 31 years old), also on the list of mirotvorets for having performed in Sudan. There is no information about another occupant of the device, Nikolai Matuseyev.

The plane’s commander was named Alexei Lyovshin. The newspaper Vesti Novosibirsk interviewed an Su-34 fighter-bomber pilot with the same name at an air show in 2018, although it has not been confirmed if they are the same person. About his co-pilot, Rustam Karimov, no details of his biography have appeared.

A woman was also flying on board the device, the cabin crew member Kristina Raspopova (Soviet Republic of Kazakhstan, 39 years old). The morning of the tragedy, she posted a photo of herself on her social media showing her breakfast and a suitcase labeled Cabin. According to the channel 74.ruthe victim was the older sister of the deputy prosecutor of the city of Yemanzhelinsk, located in the Chelyabinsk region.

A source from that channel reports that Raspopova went to Moscow to pursue a career. There she was hired by the MNT Aero company and she did not tell her family that she would travel with the head of the mercenaries, only “with someone important”. “She only knew that she worked on a business plane that she rents to anyone who can afford it,” said this person close to the victim.

From jail to running a millionaire emporium

Much has been written about the career of Prigozhin (born in 1961 in Leningrad, present-day Saint Petersburg) since he began to raise his voice at the end of last year against his great rival, Minister Shoigu. In his youth he spent nine years in a Soviet prison for robbery, but the economic crisis that Russia went through in the 1990s gave him a new opportunity.

Founder of the Concord catering company, Prigozhin met the emerging Russian elite at his restaurants in that city, where Putin was simultaneously making his way to the presidency. He never left the restoration, but little by little he took over the dirty tasks of the Kremlin. He founded the factory trolls that shook the social networks and elections of some western countries; and created the Wagner Group in 2014. The mercenary company would act as an arm of the army in those actions abroad whose authorship the Kremlin did not want to assume, from supporting the Syrian regime to Donbas, through the protection of African governments in exchange for their mines. For all this, he achieved millionaire benefits.

Prigozhin was not part of Putin’s inner circle, like Shoigu. He couldn’t even defeat his enemy in St. Petersburg, the city’s governor, who denied him many bids. His confrontation with the defense minister escalated as Wagner bled out this year in the Bakhmut offensive and demanded the arrival of ammunition. If in the spring he came to call Shoigu a “bitch”, Prigozhin’s tone went further and in May he directly pointed out the Russian leader for not receiving weapons: “And the happy grandfather thinks that he is fine.”

