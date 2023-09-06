Priests on stage for the open-air mass dedicated to the Pope, in Villa 21-24 in Buenos Aires, on September 5. ENRIQUE GARCIA MEDINA

A white-walled parish stands at the end of a street in Villa 21-24, one of the largest popular neighborhoods in Buenos Aires. The building has written, from one side to the other of the façade, the name of the Virgin of Miracles of Caacupé in cursive blue letters. In front of that church, this Tuesday, priests from popular neighborhoods in Argentina stood up to presidential candidate Javier Milei and defended Pope Francis from the statements of the ultra, who described the pontiff as an “imbecile”, a “disgusting left-handed” and a “representative of the Evil One on Earth” for promoting, as he said, “communism”. On an open-air stage, they celebrated a community mass before hundreds of faithful: “The whole Church rises up to tell the Pope that it loves him.”

The streets were filling up while on stage the parish priest of the church of the Virgin of Caacupé, Lorenzo Toto De Vedia, in a white cassock, organized those who were arriving and distributed hugs and mates. The faithful were accommodated before the armed altar one meter from the ground. The noise of the drums reached that far, which was in the background, on an unpaved street of low houses of one, two or three floors. “Let’s go the flags, everyone, che!” De Vedia encouraged. Along another street that runs parallel to the church, to the right, there was a large banner that read: “Solidarity with the Pope and the poor.” were heard alive to the church, to Francisco, to the neighbors.

Faithful participate in the mass. ENRIQUE GARCIA MEDINA

The three-piece band that was on stage began to interpret a song that the attendees knew. “Life as it comes / we are going to receive / and give to those who have no hope, the strength / to live”, they chanted from the public. De Vedia also harangued with his hand raised, the gesture of the fan: “Let’s make room / in the great family / that life comes / and we must receive it.” The figures of two virgins made their way through the crowd, and behind them came a long line of priests. The last one was the auxiliary bishop of Buenos Aires, Gustavo Carrara, who started the mass. They made the sign of the cross and the sound of the bass drums died away.

Priests from popular neighborhoods in the city of Buenos Aires and its metropolitan area organized this event to express their “strongest repudiation” of the “vulgar aggressions” and “lying concepts” that Milei launched against the Pope, as they defend in a statement more of 70 priests from all over the country. The organizers had acknowledged days before that it is unusual for the Church to speak out against criticism of the pontiff. But in this case they did. “One ends up wondering if someone (…) who cannot meet someone who thinks differently without shouting and insulting can withstand the tensions of public office,” says the text.

Milei, an ultra-liberal economist who jumped from television sets to politics and was the most voted presidential candidate in the August primary elections, found a Jesuit Pope, who represents one of the least conservative sectors of the Church and who has attacked against neoliberalism and populism, another figure to confront. On different occasions, he referred to Francisco as a “disgusting left-hander”, an “imbecile” who “promotes communism” and “defends social justice”, a concept at the antipodes of the ideas defended by the candidate of the far-right party. La Libertad Avanza, which has promised to reduce the State to a minimum and eliminate ministries such as Health, Education or Labor.

Parishioners carry a figure of the Virgin of Miracles of Caacupé, in front of whose church the mass was celebrated. ENRIQUE GARCIA MEDINA

“Social justice is based on the Gospel, it is love for one’s neighbor,” priest José María responded this Tuesday during mass Pepe Di Paola, who has known Jorge Mario Bergoglio since the time when he was Archbishop of Buenos Aires and walked the popular neighborhoods. “Social justice starts from an understanding of what freedom means. And freedom is not only doing what is convenient for me, it is putting into exercise what I can also do for the other”, he said, adding: “When the State becomes intelligent and present in a neighborhood and acts with the organizations of the people then a reality can be transformed”.

Di Paola, who has worked in poor neighborhoods for more than two decades, recalled how the 2001 political, economic and social crisis was experienced in the villas: “Only the parish, the health center and some soup kitchens were the presence we had to give a little organization. We got ahead, but we had nothing. Today there are schools, there is a universal allowance [por hijo], people gather in cooperatives to be able to work…”. “Obviously it is not enough,” he acknowledged and pointed out that the “angry vote” that Milei capitalized on August 13 is “for the entire ruling class” because “they have forgotten the agenda of the neighborhoods.”

Believers pray during the mass dedicated to Pope Francis, this Tuesday. ENRIQUE GARCIA MEDINA

Among the audience was Luján Pereira, 55, who has worked for eight years in a soup kitchen in the west of Buenos Aires where 180 families eat three times a week. “In 2001, the kids would faint from lack of food,” he told the crowd on Tuesday. There was also Luis Castagno, a man who is recovering from drug addiction at a center in the province of Entre Ríos. The center is part of the Hogar de Cristo federation, which addresses situations of social vulnerability and problematic substance use and receives state funding.

Castagno could not vote because he was admitted, but this Tuesday he spoke “in protest” of Milei’s statements and carried on his shoulders the image of the Virgin of Luján, patron saint of Argentina, which was later carried on stage. The figure was there during the mass along with another of the Virgin of Caacupé, patron saint of the parish of the 21-24 neighborhood. Ahead and to the sides, the crowd stretched out through the streets. “Today we may be 10,000,” ventured one of the organizers with a voice already raspy from harangue. There were also the Nobel Peace Prize winner Adolfo Pérez Esquivel and some officials. The mass had lasted just over half an hour and ended with a prayer for the Pope: “Loud applause for Pope Francis! May it reach the Vatican!

Young people with posters in support of Pope Francis. ENRIQUE GARCIA MEDINA

