The chief of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine, Mykhailo Denysenko, has been admitted with pneumonia after testing constructive for coronavirus. Up to now, the information falls inside the foreseeable and is that the COVID-19 pandemic can hit anybody. Nonetheless, it appears that evidently destiny has punished the priest. In March, when the pathogen started to unfold around the globe, the patriarch blamed homosexual marriage for the pandemic.

“Homosexual marriages are liable for the coronavirus. That’s the actual trigger”He mentioned throughout an interview on the Ukrainian nationwide tv channel, Channel 4. The reactions have been instant and a fantastic controversy was generated by the homophobic content material of his phrases.

Their phrases have been shortly criticized and judged as “harmful” by varied associations and organizations that defend LGTB rights. “Such statements they’re very dangerous as a result of they may result in a rise in assaults, aggressions, discrimination and violence towards sure teams of individuals, in a rustic the place homophobic assaults are already widespread and by which unions between individuals of the identical intercourse aren’t legally acknowledged, “he mentioned. Maria guryeva, spokesperson for Amnesty Worldwide Ukraine.

To his phrases was added Olena Shevchenko, from the Ukrainian affiliation Perception, group that defends the liberty, equality, range and social rights of all individuals: “Our aim is to point out those who there isn’t any longer a spot for such statements by church leaders in Ukraine.”

“I hope your husband is effectively”

Upon listening to the information of his hospitalization having examined constructive for COVID-19, the reactions in social networks they haven’t been made wait, a lot of them ironic and sarcastic: “I hope your husband is effectively”, has been learn. “Something you need to share with us?” has shared one other person.

The evolution of the priest is passable, in keeping with the official web site of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. They added that he continues with the therapy and his well being is steady. The establishment will promptly report its progress though they’ve invited their devoted to wish for his or her well being.