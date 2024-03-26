Priest Oleg said that among the Ukrainian fighters there are Satanists

There are Satanists among the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This is evidenced by the finds in the trenches, said priest Oleg, who served in the colony for prisoners, reports RIA News.

“There are many fascists there, and there are Satanists. A trench, for example, is opened up, and there are so many satanic utensils for sacrifice that you can even just crawl around and find a voodoo doll and everything else,” he said.

In addition, according to him, in Ukraine they treat their military as mercenaries. The priest added that in Russia there is Orthodoxy, with the help of which one can be saved.

Earlier, priest Oleg reported the disappointment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in their decision to go to the front line. He met with various Ukrainian prisoners, but eight out of ten soldiers regret being sent to the front.