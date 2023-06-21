Archpriest Tkachev said that voluptuousness and boasting are the qualities of a “good Bandera”

Voluptuousness, that is, excessive love for plentiful and tasty food and boasting, are the qualities of a “good Banderaite,” Archpriest Andrei Tkachev, priest of the Russian Orthodox Church, said in the program “Holy Truth”, the recording of the program was published on YouTube– channel of the clergyman.

Tkachev spoke about the qualities of a “good Banderite” in the context of the Old Testament story about the Jewish ruler Gideon, whose life is attributed to the eleventh century BC.

The story of Gideon is found in the sixth, seventh, and eighth chapters of the Book of Judges. According to the Bible, Gideon was called by God to deliver the Jews from the oppression of the tribes of Midian and Amalek, sent to them for their sins. Gideon was instructed to gather an army to defeat a powerful enemy. 30 thousand people signed up for Gideon’s militia, for whom he arranged several tests, reducing their number to 300. One of the tests was a drinking test – those who knelt before a source of water, Gideon sent home, and those who drank from folded hands , left in the army. See also Russian evacuation plan rejected as 'completely immoral story' With three hundred soldiers, Gideon crept into the camp of the enemy, where his soldiers began, on command, to blow trumpets, shout and shine secretly carried lamps into the eyes of the enemy, which caused panic in the enemy camp and defeated him.

Using the example of Gideon’s warriors, Tkachev showed the qualities of a good warrior – according to the priest, such a soldier should have the following qualities: temperance, humility, courage, mercy and courage. Tkachev opposed him to “Bandera”.

Sweet-fed are bad warriors. Who loves a lot, I apologize, eat, sleep a lot, drink a lot and boast, this is a bad warrior. This is a good swindler, a good bandit, a good guard, a good Banderite, in short, who tortures prisoners well. These are not soldiers, this is dirt Archpriest Andrey Tkachev

“Banderovets” – a member of the faction “Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists” headed by Stepan Bandera (OUN, an extremist organization banned in Russia)in modern times is often used as a synonym for a Ukrainian collaborator, regardless of membership in the OUN, and also as a synonym for the phrase Ukrainian nationalist.

Earlier it was reported that the head of the OCU, Epiphany, consecrated an icon depicting the Mother of God, as well as people similar to the organizers of the Ukrainian nationalist movement Stepan Bandera, Roman Shukhevych and Yevgeny Konovalets.