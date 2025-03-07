The National Police arrested the priest who works at the Children’s Ministry of the Private College Highlands School El Encinar, located in the well -known neighborhood of La Moraleja, after being denounced for sexual abuse against a minor student in the center, according to police sources.

The arrest was carried out as a result of A complaint, filed this Thursday. The 57 -year -old defendant has already declared at the police station and is pending to be brought to court in the next few hours, according to Europa Press. The religious so far chaplain of primary and secondary girls.

In a letter addressed to the families of the center, the director, Jesús María Delgado, has reported that The priest “has been left from his functions” While the investigation takes place. In addition, the College has activated the protocol of safe environments, created to prevent abuses against minors, to “give an immediate response.”

“We are aware of the severity of the facts denouncedand this situation causes us a lot of pain. We are available to meet any consultation or need, “added the director in the letter.

The person in charge of the school, a legionary priest of Christ, also promised to inform the families “personally” of “the advances as they occur.” “We are collaborating with the Police to clarify the facts,” he said.

According to Centro’s own website, Highlands School El Encinar was founded in 1999 and It has more than 1,300 students and 700 families. “With more than 25 years of experience, we are a private, Catholic and trilingual school, located in La Moraleja (Madrid). We offer comprehensive training for students from 1 to 18 years, aimed at each student to give their best, developing their talents and skills in an environment that promotes academic excellence and personal growth,” explains the official page.