Reggio Emilia, priest leaves the Church and gets married. The new life of Achille Melegari

Don Achille Melegari left the priesthood in 2017 after thirty years in the parishes of Reggio Emilia and has now fulfilled his dream of getting married in church – according to what Qn-il Resto del Carlino reports – where the 63-year-old former priest pronounced the fateful yes with Gerardina Bellassai (former coordinator of the City Angels of Reggio Emilia: they met in the parish six years ago).

The couple was already civilly united in the Municipalitywhile for the passage in front of the Madonna della Neve oratory altar of Cavola di Toano – on the Reggio Emilia Apennines – a dispensation from the Holy See was needed (for him) and the annulment of the previous marriage with her ex-husband at the Sacra Rota (for she).

“We have finally fulfilled our dream, the desire to get married in church has been with us for a long time. Despite the evils we have had to suffer, we are believers and Catholics. Love always triumphs”, said the two who will now celebrate their honeymoon among the fjords of the North Sea with the dream of seeing the Northern Lights. “It was emotional to hold Dina’s hand, look her in the eyes and say yes,” Melegari said.

Married priests? The words of Achille Melegari

The former parish priest had left the pastoral mission with a letter to the faithful in which he said he “no longer felt happy with a cassock and collar”. Should priests be allowed to marry? “I don’t want and don’t feel like being a symbol, but if I have to have my say, I’m close to the thinking of the Eastern Church: first you get married and then if you think it’s appropriate you ordain yourself a priest. In Italy we would need a revolution, but I don’t think it’s possible are still ready.”

