The parish priest of a church of province of Bergamo he ended up in the crosshairs of the faithful and of his own Curia for having had communion distributed to a little girl at mass. The parishioners couldn’t believe their eyes when they set up queuing for the host and instead of finding a priest or a nun in front of them they heard the fateful phrase “the body of Christ” pronounced by a little girl, an altar girl. Don Eros Accorigi – we read in Il Giornale – immediately after the revolt of the faithful, explained that, in his opinion, the little girl seemed to him “the purest of heart among so many sinners” and he also explained how his choice was born. “I was left without an extraordinary minister of Communion. I thought I’d ask the little girl what she was serving me Mass as an altar girl“.

But from the Curia – continues Il Giornale – the vicar general Don Davide Pelucchi and the liturgical office, urging the parish priest to Don’t repeat this behavior again. It seems that the reaction towards Don Eros was inevitable afterwards the indignation expressed by the “purists” of ecclesiastical law who even defined it as a “liturgical horror“, and also by the more “secular” faithful for whom in any case such a thing is not “neither admissible nor understandable”. The rules of the Church state: “Only extraordinary ministers, for example, nuns, can replace or help the priest in the distribution of the Eucharist”.

