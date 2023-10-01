They met in the confessional of the church of Santa María de Micaela, in the popular La Victoria neighborhood of Melilla. It was the month of May 2022. She, a member of the brotherhood adjacent to the temple (the brotherhood of Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo de Medinaceli and María Santísima del Rocío) and volunteer of the parish, told the priest, through the window of that small booth, the situation he was going through at 30 years old: a partner who mistreated her and whom she feared. He, “Father Fran”, Francisco Javier CV, 34 years old, ordained in Vélez-Málaga in 2017 and stationed in the autonomous city since June 2021, gave him comfort, until he ended up skipping celibacy and becoming his partner. .

They were block neighbors, very close to the church, and they kept their relationship hidden for months. But at the beginning of last July she showed up at the Melilla police station with a hard drive on which there were more than 3,000 photos – and some videos lasting two or three seconds – of women, apparently drugged, and sexually assaulted. by the priest between the years 2017 and 2020, the researchers have calculated. Five of them, residents in Málaga and Córdoba, were identified and declared before the agents of the Family and Women’s Care Unit (UFAM) of the National Police that they did not remember anything about those moments captured sequentially by the priest. Some did not want to see the photos. They only stated that, at the parties that ended at Father Fran’s houses, at some point, at the end of the night, he encouraged them to have one last drink. He would pour “something, a liquid,” into the drink and tell them: “This is joy.”

The priest was provisionally admitted to the Malaga prison on September 12 by order of the judge of the investigating court number 2 of Vélez-Málaga who is investigating the case, accused of four crimes of sexual assault and five crimes against privacy. Father Fran grew up in that town in Malaga and began to work as a priest, and it was also there where he was arrested on September 11, along with his mother, a former Poor Clare nun who, according to her neighbors, worked at the Las Cometas nursery school and He had two sons, both with an interest in religion, although only one followed. After being arrested, the priest did not want to make any statement or collaborate with the police.

This is the story of a sexual offender, obsessed with women’s thongs, in light of the detailed photos he stole from his drugged victims. He hid under his cassock and took advantage of the trust that his “friends” placed in him, and of the coverage—apart from a house and 1,800 euros in salary—that the Church provided him, according to sources in the investigation. Until he was discovered one day by accident. She found a hard drive in her house in which he thought there were movies, but when he connected it to the television he came across thousands of photos, which he viewed one by one.

“The church has forgiven me for what I have done. These are things from my previous life. If you continue like this, I’m going to commit suicide,” the priest replied when she asked him about the images he kept on the hard drive, sources linked to the case reveal. By then, they were already living together in the priest’s house in Melilla, in the same neighborhood of La Victoria. Taking the step for her was not easy. “She was still in love with him, she needed him,” say sources close to her.

The priest in the parish of Santa María Micaela de Melilla. Melilla Guide Cross

The first time she dared to tell what was happening to her, she went to the vicar of the church, in December 2022. She told him that she had seen some very compromising and inappropriate photos of Father Fran. The vicar encouraged her to report it to the police and, immediately afterwards, he also asked the priest. Father Fran, who had already widely earned the respect and affection of the brothers and parishioners of the neighborhood for his “enormous capacity for work” – they say – and his “drive to energize the community with all kinds of events and parish,” he mischievously showed the vicar one of the photos on his computer in which he was seen at a bachelor party. “With a kind of gigantic inflatable penis pointing at a girl’s butt,” sources close to the case reveal. Scandalized, the vicar told him that he did not want to see anything else.

A few days later it was Father Fran who, allegedly overwhelmed by the harassment of his then partner with the shocking affair, requested his own transfer from Melilla to Malaga, alleging “health reasons.” In January of this year, the Bishopric offered El Burgo and Yunquera as a destination, two municipalities in Malaga located in the beautiful Sierra de las Nieves, specifically in the so-called Rock of Lovers.

She was left alone in Melilla but, in love, she continued going to see him in Malaga, sometimes even accompanied by her parents. Until something happened last May. It was then that she allegedly discovered the existence of an alleged second girlfriend from Malaga, according to sources close to the case. That ended up destroying her. Angered, hurt, devastated and indignant, she decided to bring everything to light and began to send emails to the bishopric, requesting an interview with the bishop, although without clearly explaining the reasons, according to sources familiar with the case. In her bishopric they dismissed her several times, although they congratulated her on her recent confirmation.

Fed up with not being listened to, she told everything last June to one of her dance partners, with whom she sometimes partnered in the salsa and bachata group she attended and who she knew had good friends in the police. It was these police contacts who reported the matter and subsequently brought it to the attention of UFAM. This is how the investigation began, which today remains open and under summary secrecy. It is not ruled out that new victims may appear in any of the places where Father Fran has served as a priest. Also in Melilla, where he worked for a year and a half and where the initial complaint that gave rise to the case was registered. At the moment no woman has come to report to the police, although some possible victims have approached the complainant, thinking that perhaps she also attacked them.

Investigators continue to analyze the computer material that was seized from his home, the camera he used to carry and his mobile phone, with which he took the photos that he later filed on his computer in folders with the names of the victims. Only when the arrest and the Police investigation were made public, at the beginning of this week, did the Bishopric of Malaga react and last Monday they announced that they would withdraw his ministerial licenses; This Friday they announced that they will appear as a private prosecution.

Drugs and parties

Throughout last summer, and after she provided the police with a copy of all those folders of images, which she had taken from the priest’s computer, the investigators dedicated themselves to trying to identify the girls, almost all of them in their twenties, and some of which were known to the complainant herself. “They used to be young people with whom she coincided on religious days, on trips, excursions, festivals or brotherhood parties,” police sources have pointed out. “In these meetings it was common for the priest and his companions to consume drugs, such as ecstasy,” the same sources point out. Many of the images on her Facebook profile, in which he appears surrounded by girls, correspond to some of those parties.

The successive calls from the central UFAM investigators, who took on the case because it spread to different autonomous communities, first surprised the victims themselves, already in the month of August and early September. Some of these young women, who were completely unaware that they had been sexually assaulted, after going to the police station and having the officers explain what had happened, called Father Fran to ask for an explanation: “What have you done to me?”; “The police called me to show me some photos that you took of me.”

The priest Francisco Javier, in an image provided by La Opinión de Málaga. G. Torres

And it was precisely those calls from the girls that, according to sources close to the case, alerted the priest. Cornered, he rushed on September 6 to file a complaint at the Velez-Málaga police station against his ex-partner from Melilla for an alleged crime of theft of computer equipment and 3,000 euros. That was confirmation for the police that those thousands of photos of fainted and half-naked women belonged to Father Fran.

“My mother, having been a nun, taught me the faith since I was little,” the priest told The Opinion of Malaga in 2014. Francisco JC started his postulate, with the Trinitarian community, when he was barely 18 years old, although he never became a priest of that order. In 2011 he traveled to Antequera to carry out his novitiate and in 2013 he entered the Seminary of Malaga. On June 24, 2017, he was ordained a priest by the one who remains bishop of the Malaga Diocese today, Jesús Catalá, in the capital’s cathedral. A day later he offered his first mass at St. Joseph’s Church. Days later he then began a journey that took him through different municipalities in Malaga: Álora, Carratraca and Ardales, again in Málaga and Alhaurín de la Torre, municipalities where no one wanted to talk this week about the religious, Nacho Sánchez reports.

This Friday, in the Nuestra Padre Jesús Cautivo brotherhood of Medinaceli and María Santísima del Rocío of Melilla, the brothers were hard at work polishing the throne of the virgin, so that it would go out in an “extraordinary procession” this weekend, “thanks to Father Fran, who promoted this type of thing, and who in the short time he was there turned the brotherhood upside down because he had an enormous capacity for work,” some brothers recalled. A mixture of disbelief and rejection permeated the atmosphere, some even considered re-baptizing the children that the priest baptized. “He was, after all, our spiritual director, who are we going to trust now?” they asked themselves.

And meanwhile, her world has also been turned upside down since the news broke this week. She lives almost locked up in her parents’ house, scared, trying to avoid the media, wanting to recover her life and maintaining her faith.