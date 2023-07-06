Take care of how your presidency will end, bathed in blood, and don’t distract yourself with others. Florestan.

When Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador designed his succession process, he never thought it would break down, let alone so quickly.

And I am not just referring to the dinner in El Mayor with his aspirants and governors, on Monday, June 5, where he took them the document of how, who and when, that they signed Claudia Sheinbaum, Adán Augusto López Hernández, Marcelo Ebrard and Ricardo Monrealforcing them to give up that same week and to start a campaign in search of his presidential candidacy.

But in his prideHe did not calculate times or circumstances.

As for the first thing, that such a long pre-campaign between themselves, two months repeating the official speech, it was not going to contribute anything and it was going to wear them down. What he wanted were four apostles spreading his word but from his arrogance, he did not take into account the exhaustion and indifference caused by the repetition of his gospel in four voices.

As for the second, the circumstances, which from that conceit, were the detonator of a figure in the opposition, Xochitl Galvezthat if he had not prevented exercise your right of reply in his palace, today he would still think about him government of Mexico City.

This is how he built a figure that he now attacks every morninghe and his family, without realizing that They have created their electoral Frankenstein.

And yesterday on the show Ciro Gomez Leyva, Galvez she exposed the official propagandist, who also despised her and for that reason passed over her.

I add that with whom Xóchitl has to debate, first, is with the pre-candidates of his alliance and then with the official candidate.

But in the meantime, it’s okay to do it with Lopez Obrador because without his conceit he wouldn’t be where he is today.

remnants

1. ADJUSTMENT.- An official tweet from Government of Mexico cut the salary that López Obrador attributes to the ministers of the Court from 600,000 to 300,000 pesos per month, without mentioning how much the perception integrated that perceives the president of which your salary is only a part of your remunerationwhat the ministers should answer but do not dare;

2. CHARACTER.- No doubt Jesus Ramirez is much more than him communication coordinator of the president, is one of his favorite and most influential voices. But even so, I don’t understand why she sent him as her representative to yesterday’s meeting with the owner of the INEGuadalupe Taddei Zavala, to talk about the Institute’s budget and the limits of the electoral processes, issues of the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde and not from the spokesperson; and

3. FINALISTS.- Next week they will be like opposition candidates the promoted Xóchitl, Santiago Creel, Enrique De la Madrid and possibly Beatriz Paredes. The others want to get on an adventure that redeems them, but nothing more.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

