Television has broadcast scenes of crowds on the main streets of Mexico City, scandalously flaunting themselves as “gay pride” or “gay pride” demonstrations.LGBT”, which means “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender”. Gay means cheerful, showy in English, but the gringos use it to designate the homosexual or sexually abnormal. All this indicates an inconceivable generation to the point of displaying itself as a decision that fills its promoters and adherents with pride, who boast of making use of their natural rights, one of which is to choose the sex they want to have. .

There are no words to condemn this indescribable and abnormal and perverse situation that throws away the natural laws, which are actually the Law of God. This is quite a tragedy, which includes the inconceivable that the civil and religious authorities allow it and let it pass, as if everything were desirable and normal and, without undesirable consequences, whose enumeration is long and very painful, beginning with its effects on the wonderful institution of the family and in the sacred law of the preservation of the species that constitutes humanity.

Being proud of being sexually perverse (LGBT) is equivalent to being proud of the most serious and painful personal defects that someone can have and expressing it publicly and scandalously, even threateningly, in case someone wants to prevent usufruct of their delights that they have the full right to exercise whenever they want. and wherever. One of the most painful and alarming realities is, in keeping with the LGBT, the pride with which the Legislature The current federal system calls itself “the legislature of gender parity”, to which they add “inclusion, diversity and equality”. This campaign is worldwide and is part of the Darwinian purpose of depopulation and is closely related to that, because it promotes abortion and divorce, in addition to the fact that same-sex “couples” are logically incapable of procreating offspring.

It is sad to see that intermediate societies and public officials say or do nothing to stop and nullify such aberrational and incredible evil, directed mainly against the family in particular and against Christian civilization in general. Worst of all is the injustice and irresponsibility with which women are condemned to give up being what God said they are.