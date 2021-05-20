A supermarket in the Basque Country, in an image taken in early May. MITXI [email protected] / Europa Press

Last November the end of the worst of the pandemic was glimpsed with the irruption of vaccines. The economy and financial markets began to rebound. Later waves of contagion slowed that momentum. However, at this point, there are countries, especially in the West – the United States, the United Kingdom and to a lesser extent those of the European Union – with a large part of their population immunized and showing clear signs of recovery.

In Spain there is a growing number of reservations in tourism and hospitality since the end of the state of alarm. If vaccination maintains its rhythm and things do not go wrong with more infections, everything points to a summer with strong internal and external demand.

More information

The growing strength of consumption has fueled fears of an inflationary process. The EU’s April CPI published yesterday rose to 2%. In the US it reached 4.2%, a figure not seen for many years and which has worried many analysts. Inflation could be above the central bank target (2%) in the coming quarters in the countries that recover the fastest, the euro area included. There is a thoughtful debate on whether the monetary authorities should revise the principles of price stability to reflect macroeconomic conditions very different from those that existed 20 years ago, when that level was set.

Inflation returns, but to a different world. There has been no room for quiet reflection. Central banks are fighting the pandemic on countless fronts, monitoring financial stability and facing new social demands for environmental sustainability and reducing inequalities. His agenda has been enlarged since the global financial crisis.

Should the rise in inflation be a concern? Price growth – especially in the US – may be extended over time as the recovery and “embalmed spending” during the pandemic are converted into real consumption and investment. Bottlenecks in international supplies of raw materials and components don’t help either. However, there are serious doubts that the upward pressure on prices is structural. There are underlying forces that are likely to curb price increases in the medium term. Among them, the situation of the labor market, which after the pandemic does not point to a growth in wages. Disruptive technology also gives access to many goods and services with cheaper costs and prices and to increasing competition that does not facilitate margin increases in circumstances of strong demand, as appears to be looming. Paradoxically, for countries that do not adapt so much to this change, there may be price increases with little economic growth.

There may be moments of nerves with inflationary spikes coming soon. They will require mettle and wisdom from central banks. However, the fundamentals of an increasingly digital, competitive economy with a vulnerable labor market should lead to a return to inflation near the target level. This would also apply to expectations about interest rate variations, where it is difficult to expect significant changes in the near future.