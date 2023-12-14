At the Guadalajara Sports Club, the love and trust for Alexis Vegathe player who will become their best footballer and the most loved by their fans and after a terrible last year in sports, his indiscipline was the last straw, so they do not think about renewing him and want to sell him as soon as possible before that he leaves as a free agent next summer.
According to the latest versions, Guadalajara would have received formal offers for the footballer from Saudi Arabia and Brazil among 3 and 3.5 million dollarsbut they would have been rejected since they hope to obtain greater economic benefit and according to the portal Passion Herd of Bolavip the board would ask at least 5 million dollars.
In this way, given the rejection of the proposals received, the player will be able to begin negotiating his contract in January to join any other team as a free agent in the summer.
In Verde Valle they hope to be able to sell Alexis Vega before the start of the next tournament, otherwise they will not be able to recover any of the investment they made in recent years to keep a player who received millions and could not resolve the negative situation of the club.
Although its market value according to Transfermarkt be of 7 million eurosthe Sacred Flock no longer aspires to so much and would settle for 5 million dollars to leave someone who was one of his figures years ago.
Coming from Toluca at the beginning of 2019 and with five years in the institution, the 26-year-old player has 147 games as a rojiblanco where he has been able to contribute 28 goals and 28 assists.
