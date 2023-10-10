Alexis Vega He is going through his worst moment as a professional footballer, his sporting performance in the last year has been disastrous and as if that were not enough, a few days ago he was separated from the Guadalajara Sports Club due to a new indiscipline and although there is still no official version about what it will be his sanction, there has been talk that he would not wear the red and white shirt again and the board headed by Amaury Vergara and Fernando Hierro They would already be looking for a way out for the next winter market.
Before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he was considered one of the promising players in Mexican soccer, but his lack of discipline and lack of commitment have caused his career to take a nosedive.
In this way, everything seems to indicate that he will not continue in the red and white team for 2024, since it has been rumored that the president of the club, Amaury Vergarawill leave out Vega of any action that has to do with the institution.
According to information from ESPNWhen the team from Guadalajara signed them from Toluca, they spent six million dollars, an investment that was never as expected, since the player was never able to make a difference in the most decisive moments.
Furthermore, in May 2022 his contract was renewed until June 2024. This renewal was desired by the entire red and white environment, but in the end it did not turn out as they expected.
According to the portal Transfermarkt, Alexis Vegais valued at 7 million dollars. Despite this, it would be difficult for any Liga MX or foreign team to pay his value, since his fouls and indiscipline would make it difficult for clubs to want to pay so much for him.
In the event that the Guadalajara team wants to obtain some profit from the sale of the footballer, they will have to do so during the month of December 2023, otherwise, the footballer could leave as a free agent next summer and the team would not receive any remuneration. economical.
Vega’s possible destination is in Liga MX
According to multiple reports, starting with Octava Sports, the team that would use Vega’s services would be Mazatlán FC. However, there are still no official accounts or comments on the matter.
