For many, today Julián Quiñones is the best footballer in the entire Liga MX. The Colombian, despite the fact that it has not been the best semester for Atlas, is currently the sub-leader in scoring, scoring 12 goals in 16 games in Mexican soccer, one less than leading scorer Henry Martín. In addition, despite the club’s elimination, Julián made an appearance with several goals in the Concacaf Champions League, being one of the best scorers in the world so far in 2023.
That is why the name of the scorer sounds everywhere, from his possible presence in the Mexican team to Diego Cocca’s desire to naturalize him, as well as a viable transfer for the summer market. And the level shown by the Colombian is impressive and there are already several clubs inside and outside Mexico that want to sign him, to which Atlas have reacted by setting a super star price.
The investment for the signing of Julián would imply an immediate outlay of up to 15 million dollars, and even the Orlgi Group could bring the player’s price up to 17 million dollars. In addition, the striker has a salary of just over 800,000 dollars per year, however, the club that wishes to have his services must improve that figure by at least double, since it is clear that the striker is today the great star of the mexican soccer. The most interested is America, but at the moment there is no formal movement.
