According to the transcript of SeekingAlphathe chief operating officer (COO) of sonyHiroki Totoki said during the company’s recent financial call: “By region, currently in Japan sales are strong, the same is true in Asia. In North America, the response to the promotion has been quite favorable. In the UK, it’s a bit weak, but Europe as a whole has been doing pretty well.”

At another point in the call, Totoki apparently said:

“Hardware sales of PS5 were 3.3 million units [para el primer trimestre]a significant increase of 38% year-on-year. “This amount is somewhat less than expected progress toward our fiscal year sales goal of 25 million units. But due to the promotion that started in July, we are seeing an improvement in sales momentum. “We have positioned the accelerated penetration of the hardware of PS5 as one of the highest priorities in this fiscal year, and we will try to work steadily to implement the necessary measures to achieve the hardware sales target. Towards the end of the calendar year, the first part title is scheduled for release. Marvel Spider-Man 2 and major third-party titles. And we hope that the entire video game industry and the platform of PS get considerably energized.”

According to GfK data, the PS5 has experienced another flurry of sales this week in the UK, largely thanks to the aforementioned console’s ongoing promotional price offer. This year, unit sales of PS5 they are up 73% during the first 31 weeks of the year and account for 47% of all consoles sold this year.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I think this should add to the reasons why I don’t think this is a good time to launch new models of PS5 but, Sony will already have its studios and projections.