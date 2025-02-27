The club suffered a similar situation in the clash against the Dinamo de Zagreb last year, registering its worst entry since the 2016-2017 campaign



02/27/2025



Updated at 8:08 p.m.





Price policy has not worked In Heliopolis for the payment activation in the face of the important first leg of the eighths of the Conference League before the Vitoria de Guimaraes. After Thursday the online activation process for the partners is More than 27,000 seats have been free In Benito Villamarín for this match that is played on March 6 at 6:45 p.m.

Betic subscribers could activate their card for a price of Between 10 euros -Infantiles bonus- and 30 euros -Adults of the first preferably amphitheater. Today the deadline has expired, although the club already reported that “in the case of not activating the fertilizer before the established period, the subscriber will maintain his right to acquire an entry between 10 and 30 euros, depending on the area of ​​the stadium and always subject to availability, although in this case the management expenses would apply.”

Be that as it may, it does not seem that the price set for these European towns in Villamarín has been very successful among the subscribers. Now the purchase process of fans in general will start. Betis comes back to a problem that is not new.

In a similar price initiative, 25,091 spectators who witnessed Real Betis – Dinamo de Zagreb On February 15, 2024, also at the Conference League, they constituted the worst entry at Benito Villamarín since the 2016-2017 campaign. Or the thing changes a lot in the next few days or Real Betis – Vitoria de Guimaraes will find a similar assistance.









It is a shame, because in the last European party at home Betis managed to gather 51,510 spectators before the Gent, with tickets at 5 euros. Now the club has come back to the error when requesting against Vitoria between four and six times more than against the Belgians.