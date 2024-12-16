In recent weeks, different increases in the price of various brands of tobacco have appeared in the respective Official State Gazettes (BOE). These uploads have been published on November 30he December 7 and the December 14and affect several of the most consumed brands.

Specifically, these increases affect such well-known brands as Camel, Chesterfield, Ducados, Fortuna, L&B, Marlboro, Nobel or Winstonamong others.

In this search engine we have compiled the new prices applied in recent weeks, indicating the commercial brand and the respective price.

These increases are framed within the provisions of article 4 of Law 13/1998, of May 4, on the Regulation of the Tobacco Market and Tax Regulations, and are applied to the Tobacco and Stamp Stores of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. .

Along with the increases on cigarettes, new prices have also been set for other products, such as cigars and cigarillos (cigars), rolling bites or pipe bites.