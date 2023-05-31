Firm are the new rates for the processing of the visa to the United States. Since May 30, 2023, Colombians have to pay more in order to access the document that allows them to travel to the North American country.

“It is the first time that it has risen since 2014,” stated the United States Embassy in Colombia, which had announced the price adjustment in March. They justified the increase to “recover the cost of providing services by the consular section.”

How much does the visa to the United States cost from May 30, 2023?

Remember that all immigration procedures must be done at the Embassy of the United States in Colombia.

Note: the price increase applies to non-immigrant visas. Most were up between $15 and $25, only one category was up more than $110. This is how the rates were:

B1/B2 visa: $185 (up $25). H, L, O, P, Q and R visas -temporary workers, intercompany transfers, people with extraordinary abilities, athletes, cultural exchange and religious workers, respectively-: $205 (up $15). E visas -for merchants or investors-: $315 (up $110). See also Jackson is sworn in and becomes the first African-American woman on the US Supreme Court.

That is to say, the B2 visa that is intended for tourism, one of the most requested, was left with a price of around 810 thousand Colombian pesos, with change to May 30, 2023.

What about receipts issued before?

The Embassy explained that nonimmigrant visa (MRV) application fees made after October 1, 2022 are valid for one year “from the date the receipt of pay”.

Remember that if you did it around those dates, you must schedule the appointment for the interview “within 365 days after the payment of the MRV rate,” an official said in a video.

How is the visa exemption for Colombians going?

Once Ambassador Luis Gilberto Murillo arrived in the United States, the process for Colombia to access the visa waiver program, or Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

Luis Gilberto Murillo, Colombian ambassador to the United States. See also The United States finalizes an antitrust lawsuit against Google for digital advertising

It will be a procedure with several requirements, so there is no estimated date in which an answer could be received.

“We will send a memorandum to the government of the United States in which we will ratify that intention and there will begin the joint work with the US Department of Homeland Security. Here we go. It is a long process. But we must go down the path step by step step by step,” said Ambassador Murillo.

