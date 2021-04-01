The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia has agreed to halve the price of the EpiVacCorona coronavirus vaccine – from 9,541 rubles to 4,210 rubles, reports RIA News…

The drug, developed by the Novosibirsk Scientific Center of Virology and Biotechnology “Vector”, will be sold in packs of 10 ampoules. EpiVacCorona is the second of three vaccines registered in Russia. In early March, she was approved to vaccinate the elderly.

Earlier, the head of the department of zoonotic infections and influenza “Vector” Alexander Ryzhikov said that the immune response formed by “EpiVacCorona” is effective for all known mutations of the coronavirus. Rospotrebnadzor claims that EpiVacCorona forms a triple immune defense.

The first Russian registered vaccine was “Sputnik V”, the last one so far was the vaccine of the Chumakov Center named “KoviVak”. At the end of March, she went into civilian circulation.