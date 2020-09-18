The cost of the second Russian drug for the treatment of coronavirus infection has been disclosed. The medicine “Coronavir” will be dispensed in pharmacies at a price of 11 550 rubles for 50 tablets. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the manufacturing company “R-Pharm”.

The Ministry of Health on Thursday, September 17, allowed the outpatient use of two domestic drugs for coronavirus with the international non-proprietary name Favipiravir. Prior to that, they were used only to treat infected people in hospitals.

As previously reported, the retail price of the first drug called Areplivir will be 12 320 rubles. The drug may appear on the shelves of pharmacies on September 21. One package will contain 40 tablets, they can be purchased according to a doctor’s prescription.

Areplivir is recommended to be taken within 24 hours after the onset of symptoms of infection. The drug is going to be sold not only in Russia: the drug manufacturer Promomed is negotiating its supply to Latin America, Africa and the CIS.