A retail package of the new Russian drug for coronavirus “Areplivir” will be sold at a price of 12 320 rubles. This was reported by TASS General Director of the manufacturing company “Promomed” Andrey Mladentsev.

One package will contain 40 tablets of 200 milligrams, he said. Earlier, the company announced that the drug may appear in pharmacies as early as September 21. The medicine is a prescription drug, it is recommended to use it in the first 24 hours after signs of coronavirus infection appear. There were no complications in clinical trials, said Mladentsev.

Promomed is negotiating the export of the drug, including to the countries of Latin America, Africa and the CIS, including Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The Ministry of Health approved Areplivir on June 25. Its international non-proprietary name is “Favipiravir”, previously it was used in the treatment of Ebola.

In July, it was reported that Areplivir has demonstrated high efficiency (over 90 percent) in the fight against the new coronavirus infection.