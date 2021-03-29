The General Conference on University Policy, made up of the Ministry of Universities and the autonomous communities, approved this Monday with the only rejection of Madrid match the average prices of the master’s degrees qualifiers – those that are required to practice the profession – at the prices of the degrees. The Region of Murcia undertook to carry out this equalization, which in the community it will mean going from paying an average of 1,306 euros to about 930 euros, in the next two years. To do this, it will provide for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 courses an item of 250,000 euros, at a rate of 125,000 for each academic year, according to sources from the Ministry of Employment, Research and Universities.

The central government, through Minister Manuel Castell, who presided over the General Conference, committed to increase budget allocation for the autonomous communities in 10.57 million euros to the autonomies, thanks to which the Region of Murcia should be able to alleviate the reduction in income that the equalization implies, although the item, which will reach the regional government and it will be this that must decide if you send it to the Ministry, given that the central government cannot make finalist transfers destined for specific matters. Given this circumstance, the Ministry undertook to assume the reduction in prices proposed by the Ministry in the next two years with the amounts mentioned.

Minister Álvarez asks for more financial support from the central government and recalls that the Region is “under-financed”



Counselor Francisco Álvarez stressed that we must not forget «that the Region of Murcia is an underfunded community“And he pointed out that he has” demanded the minister that in addition to this greater financing that we require, we need more help with European funds. Because here we are making a huge effort. We subsidize more than 70% of the budget of public universities and right now we are the only community that does not have any debt with them thanks to the 2016-2020 Financing Plan », Álvarez pointed out.

Cheaper credits



“Our effort has been going on for seven years now, where we maintain the average prices for undergraduate and master’s degrees, which are two euros lower than the average in Spain,” he added, with 15.58 euros per loan compared to 17.18 for the national average.

The counselor explained that the circumstances of uncertainty derived from the pandemic “have made it impossible to approve a new Multi-Year Financing Plan in 2021, and for this reason we will work with the universities in order to approve it next year, when the precise information on the European Funds that are going to reach the Region is available, as well as the Feder Operational Program for the next period » .

At the meeting, held electronically, Álvarez was interested in the European aid from the resilience fund coordinated by other ministries such as Transport, Ecological Transition or Science, Research and Innovation, which can benefit the universities of the Region. Similarly, he requested to receive information about the plan to improve the energy efficiency of public university buildings developed by the ministry itself together with the Ministry of Transport and Urban Agenda.